261 PHINs issued, 122 for failure to wear mask

261 Public Health Infringement notices were issued in the past week with 122 people booked for failure to wear a face mask.

This was from the period of 6th to the 12th of October.

Failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle recorded 37 bookings, while 19 bookings for contact sports were recorded on the 7th of October.

Other bookings were for breach of curfew, which was for prior to the announcement on the easing of restrictions from last Sunday.

The Fiji Police Force says Fijians should be focused on the adherence to rules that remain in place and not exploiting those that are being relaxed.

Police has also urged Fijians to continue to comply with COVID-safe measures for the sake of families and loved ones.