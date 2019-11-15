Home

News

26-year-old woman reported missing in Ba

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 10, 2020 12:37 pm
26-year-old Miriama Mateaki from Tauvegavega in Ba has been reported missing. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police say Mateaki was last seen on the 3rd of this month after dropping her three children at her aunt’s place near their home.

She was seen enquiring about shipping schedules to Vanua Levu in Ba Town.

Anyone with information that could assist Police in locating Mateaki’s whereabouts is requested to contact Crime stoppers on 919.

