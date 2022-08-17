26.6% increase in visitor arrival since June

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, these provisional numbers show an increase of 26.6% compared to June this year. [File Photo]
Two hundred and thirty-four Fijians have taken over five years length of absence or permanently moved overseas while the visitor arrivals for July this year stood at a total of 78,638.
According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, these provisional numbers show an increase of 26.6% compared to June this year.
While visitor arrival numbers for July have improved, the number is lower compared to the visitor arrival numbers for July from the pre-COVID era in 2019.
The majority of visitors that visited Fiji were in the age range of 25 to 64 years, which accounts for the vast majority of the working-age population.
Children aged 14 and below accounted for 19.6%, while 11.6% were young people aged 15 to 24, with the remaining 8.9% comprising those in the predominantly retirement age group of 65 and over.