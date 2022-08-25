$25k raised for needy children

The funds raised will be used to assist 6,000 children.

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) managed to raise over $25,000 today through their 10-kilometre walkathon.

FENC Fiji Committee Member Raj Sharma says since its inception in 2009, the Foundation has assisted more than 25,000 children with uniforms, shoes, bags, books, and stationeries.

Sharma says this year, the Government directed $100,000 towards FENC.

“During COVID we have gone through very difficult times where it was difficult, forget about supporting the children- it was difficult to run the organization so the number of people we came to pay from our salaries to run this organisation has been going well. There has been support and we are looking at events coming in.”

Acting Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Doctor Raijeli Taga says to think of the future means to safeguard, promote, reward, and support the development of children.

“Statistics finalised in the High Court last year showed a disturbing prevalence of sexual abuse of girls child sexual violence in Fiji. How can we be able with this in our society? We need to come together and work together to end this social cancer that is consuming Fiji’s society.”

The walkathon which began at Valelevu National Fire Authority Station and ended at Furnivall Park in Suva included 50 participants.