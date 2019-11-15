Home

News

25,046 Fijians assisted so far in phase 2 of COVID-19 relief package

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 29, 2020 5:51 am
FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi [middle]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has so far assisted about 25,046 members in phase two of the COVID-19 relief package.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this has eventuated in a total of $13.7m being paid out of which $7.2 million was subsidized by Government.

Koroi adds this amount excludes $1.4 million, which was paid earlier to 6,255 members who had applied in Phase one and had a general account balance of zero to $35.

The Fund reveals that to date about 15,000 members in phase two have exhausted funds in their general account. Three payments have now been completed.

Announcing the new application dates for Phase 3 yesterday – the CEO says this assistance will be for those on reduced hours or wage rates.

“As announced by the Honorable Minister for Economy in the previous week’s national budget address, Phase 3 will be rolled out soon to assist members who are still working but are on reduced hours or reduced wage rates to enable them to access this short-term financial help. We understand that these members are still earning so Phase 3 is really to help them supplement their financial positions”.

Applications for phase 3 can be made from August 10th and the first payment will be processed on the 25th.

Those whose working day is reduced by one day per week will be eligible for $44 per fortnight or total amount payable per member will be $220.

While those whose hours are reduced by two days per week will be eligible for $88 or total amount payable will be $440.

Reduced by 3 days per week – amount eligible per week is $132 or $660 total amount payable per member.

Reduced by 4 days or more – amount eligible is $176 or total amount payable $880.

Members whose wage rate has been reduced will be eligible for a lump sum payment of $550 or $1,100 depending on the percentage reduction in their wage rate.

The FNPF is looking to assist a minimum of 53,000 Fijians in Phase 3.

