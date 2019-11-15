About 25,000 Fijians have lost their jobs

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a dire situation in the country with around 25,000 Fijians having lost their jobs due to the impact of COVD-19.

The Minister says this was particularly in the tourism industry with planes having ceased flights and tourism sector affected.

He said those who are affected need to go to institutions such as the Fiji National Provident Fund to get assistance and also for Government to replenish the funds of people where needed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these are extraordinary circumstances and this needed immediate action and people who needed help need the assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has set aside $60m for those who had lost their jobs or and need immediate help.

He says it was not a time for political points scoring but to do what is best for all Fijians.

Click Here for more on Supplementary Budget

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19