25,000 Fijians call New Zealand home and nearly 200,000 New Zealanders visit Fiji every year and experience incredible hospitality.

This was highlighted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a state dinner last night at GPH.

Ardern says the Fijian community in New Zealand makes such a huge contribution to New Zealand society and gives back to Fiji as well.

Article continues after advertisement

The New Zealand Prime Minister also reiterated that as friends and neighbors Fiji and New Zealand and there for each other in times of need.

Prime Minister Ardern also congratulated Fiji on the milestone of reaching 50 years of independence.

“We are proud to have enjoyed diplomatic ties with Fiji ever since your independence was declared and that speaks to the history that we have together now as nations. We are joined by, historical, cultural educational, business and sporting links and in particular our love of rugby.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a celebration of the rich and enduring friendship between Fijians and Kiwis.

Today, Prime Minister Ardern will be meeting the Secretary General of the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat before making an official visit to RISE project in Tamavua-i-wai.

Prime Minister Ardern will also speak at the University of the South Pacific at her last official function of the day.