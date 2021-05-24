25 people admitted for leptospirosis

The Ministry of Health has noted an increasing rate of hospitalizations and deaths caused by leptospirosis in the Western Division.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 17 people have died from this climate-sensitive disease in the Western Division this year, which is of concern.

He adds that 162 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded, of which 97 cases were reported in the last week, indicating a distinct upward trend.

Doctor Fong stresses 25 people diagnosed with the disease remain admitted in all the hospitals in the West, 11 are in the Lautoka hospital’s non-ICU wards, whereas seven are in the ICU ward requiring ventilation.

The 11 admissions in the non-ICU wards also include four cases that were previously in the ICU ward.

Doctor Fong says at least 70 percent of admissions to the ICU have been due to leptospirosis, and cases have been predominantly in the 1–39-year-old age group.

He also highlights that the health ministry team in Navosa is wrapping up operations this week following a successful campaign in the area.