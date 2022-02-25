25 Fijians enter Basic Diplomacy Training Program

Young Fijians have been encouraged to learn the art of diplomacy and negotiation.

Today, 25 Fijians joined the Basic Diplomacy Training Program under the United Nations Association of Fiji.

Secretary General of the Pacific Island Development Forum, Solo Mara says the course aims to foster the development of skills such as teamwork, critical thinking, debating, and public speaking.

Mara says programmes like this one will give the region a stronger voice in the future.

“Particularly for us, the small island developing states in the Pacific Island Region, alone we face an uphill battle in getting ourselves noticed in the conference of Bilateral interest in global politics. But together, on a multilateral platform, we can amplify our voice to get our views listened to and recognized.”

Meanwhile, the Sai Prema Foundation has joined onboard as an official new sponsor.