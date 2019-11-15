247 temporary Technical College contracts end in December 

The Fiji National University says the contracts of two-hundred and forty-seven temporary staff are coming to an end on December 31st.

An email by a university employee falsely claims that the contracts of all Technical College staff will not be renewed and that some will receive redundancy packages.

FNU Vice Chancellor Dr. William May says there are 323 employees in fifteen technical colleges around Fiji and 247 knew that they would only be employed until the end of the year.

He says there are 179 teaching staff and 144 administrative employees and a mixture of both will not have their temporary contracts renewed.

“The temporary contracts that the current TCF staff are on are the same as the temporary contract that any other employees of this university will be on so there is a clear start date and end date for such temporary contracts so the leftover is 76 staff whose contracts maybe extending beyond 2020.”

The University is now investigating the contents and origin of this email.

Dr. May adds there was never any confusion or misinformation about the tenure of the 247 staff who had originally signed temporary contracts knowing there was no guarantee of an extension.

The FNU says a review of the Technical College is necessary due to declining enrollments and dissatisfaction amongst staff and to ensure that it fits within the existing FNU structure.