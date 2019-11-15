247 Child Labour cases recorded in a span of nine years

The Employment Ministry has recorded a total of 247 child labour cases between 2011 and mid-2020.

Minister Parveen Kumar made the statement while speaking at the World Day against Child Labour in Suva this morning.

Kumar says the risk of children engaged in forced labour is extremely high in recent months due to the impacts of COVID-19 as many families are exhausting every avenues to make ends meet.

“This pandemic has laid bare in the cruelest way, the instability and injustices of our world of work. Widespread job losses and economic insecurity among families are likely to increase the rates of child labour globally.”

The Minister also clarified that simple household chores required of children after school hours is not regarded as child labour however, seen as a natural part of a child’s development.

The Ministry will continue to enforce the 2007 Employment Relations Act that safeguard’s children under the age of 18 from engaging in any form of labour.

“Those who violate the law must expect to face the full brunt of it. And we will not make any exceptions or allow anyone to use the COVID 19 pandemic as a cover to exploit our dear children.”

Bala states they are working closely with the International Labour Organisation and their social partners to implement strategies that will assist in the total elimination of child labour by 2030.

The theme for this year’s World Day against Child Labour is COVID-19: Protect Children from Child Labour, now more than ever.