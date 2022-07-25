2453 Fijians employed through job support scheme

[File Photo]
Over two thousand Fijians have been hired through the “Stronger Together” Job Support Scheme.
The incentive started more than a year ago to incentivize employers to create employment for unemployed Fijians.
The government has until now, spent $2.6 million to assist 85 employers in hiring 2,453 Fijians.
Employers assisted through this initiative include pharmacies, manufacturing companies, hotels, construction and security companies.
Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in the 2022/23 National Budget they have allocated two million dollars to enable the employment of at least 1,500 out-of-work Fijians.
The applications for the “Stronger Together” Job Support Scheme are open to employers in the private sector, public enterprises, registered NGOs and municipal councils.