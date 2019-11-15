Home

News

240 new recruits join police force

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 17, 2020 12:10 pm
Two hundred and forty new police recruits have been told not to allow themselves to be corrupted in the conduct of their duties.

Two hundred and forty new police recruits have been told not to allow themselves to be corrupted in the conduct of their duties.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was the chief guest at the Passout Parade this morning, commending the work of the Fiji Police Force

He highlighted that the Force is undergoing a $125 million restructure to make it a modern and effective crime-fighting entity.

“These reforms are the latest milestone in a decade long campaign to improve the effectiveness of the Fiji Police Force and ensure you are properly compensated.”

The Attorney General also told the new recruits that they are in a much better position since their predecessors joined the Force with incomes of about $6,000.

Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged the recruits to always be honest with themselves and the oath they have taken to serve all Fijians.

 

