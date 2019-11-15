News
240 new recruits join police force
January 17, 2020 12:10 pm
Two hundred and forty new police recruits have been told not to allow themselves to be corrupted in the conduct of their duties.
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was the chief guest at the Passout Parade this morning, commending the work of the Fiji Police Force
He highlighted that the Force is undergoing a $125 million restructure to make it a modern and effective crime-fighting entity.
“These reforms are the latest milestone in a decade long campaign to improve the effectiveness of the Fiji Police Force and ensure you are properly compensated.”
The Attorney General also told the new recruits that they are in a much better position since their predecessors joined the Force with incomes of about $6,000.
Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged the recruits to always be honest with themselves and the oath they have taken to serve all Fijians.