240 new recruits join police force

Two hundred and forty new police recruits have been told not to allow themselves to be corrupted in the conduct of their duties.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was the chief guest at the Passout Parade this morning, commending the work of the Fiji Police Force

He highlighted that the Force is undergoing a $125 million restructure to make it a modern and effective crime-fighting entity.

“These reforms are the latest milestone in a decade long campaign to improve the effectiveness of the Fiji Police Force and ensure you are properly compensated.”

The Attorney General also told the new recruits that they are in a much better position since their predecessors joined the Force with incomes of about $6,000.

Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged the recruits to always be honest with themselves and the oath they have taken to serve all Fijians.