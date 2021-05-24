Home

Full Coverage
News

24 youths to benefit from Access Program

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 12:33 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Twenty-four young Fijians graduated from the inaugural English Access Microscholarship Program (Access Program) in Suva today.

This pilot program enrolled individuals from the Wakanisila community in Suva for two years.

The training equips participants with the skills necessary to compete for better academic and professional opportunities.



NGO Vision Fiji implemented the South Pacific’s first-ever English Access Microscholarship Program in Fiji through a FJ$70,328 grant.

The Access Program is a United States Government-funded initiative that provides two years of intensive English language and leadership skills training to disadvantaged youth.

