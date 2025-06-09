24 Tailevu communities to get reliable internet

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji has signed a Universal Service Obligation contract with Lightspeed Fiji to deliver reliable internet to 24 underserved communities in Tailevu.

This initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access for rural and remote Fijians.

The project is expected to benefit approximately 2,400 people.

Minister for Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, says providing reliable connectivity removes long-standing barriers and creates a lasting impact for rural families.

TAF Chair, David Eyre, added that the partnership focuses on inclusive development through improved access.

TAF recently met with the Tailevu Provincial Council to ensure community readiness and explain the service delivery model.

Discussions focused on how the managed Wi-Fi will operate and support long-term development.

Lightspeed Fiji welcomed the opportunity to support the national program and deliver meaningful digital infrastructure to these communities.

