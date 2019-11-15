24 percent of EFL shares available in the market

Twenty-four percent of Energy Fiji Limited’s shares are available in the market for interested buyers.

This was revealed by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while responding to question by Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka on the sale of government assets as stipulated in the 2019-2020 budget.

Sayed-Kaiyum says 51 percent of EFL shares has been retained by government, five percent is allocated to all domestic account holders while 20 percent has been sold to the Fiji National Provident Fund who made a good bid for the share.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister for Economy says the remaining shares are available for local companies and others who are interested in it.