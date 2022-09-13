24 hour power supply for farming community in Macuata interior

A small farming community in the interior of Macuata now has access to a 24-hour electricity supply.

This was made possible through the grid extension and house wiring project undertaken by Energy Fiji Limited (EFL).

The $439,694 investment has enabled the 22 households with a population of 127 Fijians at Bulu Settlement in Nasasa, Nadogo, to access electricity.

Resident Miriama Tivakacia says having electricity has made their daily lives much more convenient.

Tivakacia says they are grateful for the assistance from the government, for which they only contributed $10 per household.

She says they now no longer have to use kerosene lamps and candles in their homes.

The project was commissioned by the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, this morning.

He says access to electricity is often taken for granted in towns and cities, but it is a life-changing convenience for those in rural areas.

This is the third grid extension and house wiring project the Prime Minister has commissioned in his tour of the Northern Division.