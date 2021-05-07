24 homeless in less than one month

Following the COVID-19 lockdown from April 19th, the National Fire Authority has recorded a total of six home fires which has displaced a total of 24 people.

Minister for Housing, Premila Kumar says this is shocking and raises the bar for vigilant fire safety in our very own homes.

Kumar says affected Fijians have lost their homes, belongings and years of hard work which is of great concern, especially during this current pandemic situation.

In over four months, a total of 38 structural fire incidents were recorded, of which 9 occurred in the Central/Eastern Division, 12 in the Western Division and 7 in the Northern Division.

Kumar adds most of the home fires have started from unattended cooking and when homes are left vacant.

The Minister says total cost of damage due to these fires has been estimated at $2.3 million, which is alarming for a period of 4 months only and attending to these fire incidents has incurred a cost of over $250,000 to NFA.

In 2019, the total estimated value of property damages caused by fire was $22 million while last year it was $13 million.

She is urging Fijians to take precautionary measures with regards to the COVID-19 and Fijians also need to ensure that all fire safety measures are being observed.