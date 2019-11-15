The well-being of teachers is the heart of my government’s work: PM

The well-being of teachers is the heart of my government’s work.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comments while commissioning the new Navuakece District School teachers quarters yesterday in Naitasiri.

Bainimarama says the government has been opening attractive, convenient, and well-constructed teacher’s quarters as they give back to teachers who choose to give so much to the country through education.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the government chose to build back better following the destruction of many teachers’ quarters during Topical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Bainimarama says the renewed well-being these quarters will provide aren’t just about physical safety and security as it will also meet the mental and emotional needs of our teachers.

He says the newly built teachers quarters were one of the many achievements made by the government in recent weeks.

Other achievements include the commissioning of the $1.73million-dollar crossing in Emuri, the $2.6million-dollar Veisaru Sanatam Dharam School, and the opening of the $4.8million-dollar Namaka Market.