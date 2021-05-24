Home

2376 MSME’s to continue with electricity subsidies

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 9:25 am

2376 applications for subsidized electricity rates have been approved by the government.

This is to cushion the impact of high energy prices on micro, small and medium enterprises and enhance their COVID recovery journey.

MSMEs with a turnover of less than $1.25 million pay commercial electricity rates at residential rates, with the government subsidizing the difference.

The program was initially rolled out from August 1st 2021 to January 31st 2022, but the program has now been extended from the first of this month to July 31st 2022.

 

