23,413 Fijians relocated post TC Yasa

The losses post Category Five Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa is estimated to be around $500m.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says severe damage has been sustained by the Education and Agricultural sectors.

Seruiratu says 6,184 homes were partially damaged and 2,141 were destroyed across the four divisions.

He adds immediately after the cyclone around 23,413 Fijians were temporarily relocated to 456 evacuations centres around the country.

Seruiratu says the number of Fijians in evacuation centres dropped post-TC Yasa.

“192 centres in the Western Division, 139 in the Central Division and a total of 51 evacuation centres in the Eastern Division. After the storm passed these numbers dropped to 16, 937 Fijians in 312 evacuation centres.”

Meanwhile, Seruiratu says 31 houses have been destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Ana

He adds the National Disaster Management Office is wrapping up damage assessments post-TC Ana.