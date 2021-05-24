$232 million pledged for Climate Adaptation Fund

Home

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
November 10, 2021 4:30 am
Source: UNFCCC

An excess of $232 million has been pledged so far to the Adaptation Fund, which will support countries to deal with the impact of a changing climate.

COP 26 President, Alok Sharma says as the money rolls in, countries and other stakeholders have also made announcements today to make climate action gender-responsive.

This as COP 26 today celebrated Gender, Science and Innovation day.

Sharma says the time has now come to find political consensus on the areas of divergence as there are only a few days left in Glasgow.

He says new texts were also tabled on issues including common timeframes, transparency, finance and adaptation.

The Presidency says while   progress is being made in Scotland, there is a mountain to climb over the next few days.

Later today, the Presidency will publish the first draft of the Cover Decision.

Sharma says it will likely require negotiating teams to consult their leaders and capitals.

The 2021 pledges announced included Germany (USDeq approx. 58.2 million); the United States (US$ 50 million); Spain (USDeq 34.9 million); the United Kingdom (USDeq 20.6 million); Sweden (USDeq 15.1 million applied from its USDeq 53 million pledge for 2019-2022); Switzerland (USDeq 10.9 million); Norway (USDeq 8.38 million applied from its 300 million NOK pledge for 2021-2024); Finland (USDeq 8.1 million); Canada national government (USDeq 8.1 million); Quebec regional government (USDeq 8.1 million); Ireland (USDeq 5.8 million applied from its EUR 10 million commitment over 2021-2022); the Flanders Region of Belgium (USDeq 3.49 million); and Qatar (USDeq 500,000).

