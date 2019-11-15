23-year-old woman latest drowning victim

A 23-year-old woman from Vakabuli in Lautoka is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The victim had gone to bathe in the Vakabuli River yesterday morning when the alleged incident occurred.

When she failed to return home after some time, a search was conducted where her body was found floating in the river.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say a post mortem will be conducted as the investigation continues.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 38 compared to 29 for the same period last year.

The public is reminded to be vigilant and take necessary safety precautions if going for a picnic or be involved in any water-related activities today.

It’s anticipated that a lot of families will be taking advantage of the public holiday at popular picnic spots.

Police have been deployed to ensure public safety.