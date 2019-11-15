23 drunk drivers arrested over the weekend

23 drivers were arrested for drunk driving over the weekend.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says drivers continue to try and beat the system however, police will conduct random checks on all types of vehicles.

More than 1300 Traffic Infringement Notices were issued over the weekend and more than 500 drivers were charged for speeding.

SSP Mishra says drivers are not prioritizing safety as drunk driving remains a concern of the force.

The Force aims to address this issue as the ‘Stop Slaughter on Fiji Roads” campaign continues.