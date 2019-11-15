Home

23 cases of bogus agents with CID

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 20, 2019 7:10 am
The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board will no longer tolerate any unethical or illegal activities from salespersons or agents.

REALB Compliance and Monitoring Officer, Vinal Singh says they continue to receive complaints regarding bogus agents acting as potential property sellers and the Board is taking strict action against them.

Singh says they recently referred a bogus agent who was involved with a salesperson to the Police Criminal Investigations Department.

“So the board I must say is very serious with this matter and we will take serious actions on all other real estate agents and salesperson if found to be dealing with bogus agents.”

He adds that to date REALB has forwarded 23 cases of bogus agents to Police CID and some have been charged and produced in court.

