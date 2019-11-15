23 arrested for breaching curfew

Twenty-three people were arrested in the last 48 hours for breaching curfew.

From Tuesday 11pm to Wednesday 4am thirteen cases were recorded, with the Western Division recording seven cases, the Southern Division recording three cases, East recording two while the Northern Division recorded one case.

Four arrests were made in Vunato, Lautoka involved suspects who were brought in for throwing stones while another arrest was made in Lautoka included a suspect who is also being questioned for a case of an attempted break-in.

From the periods between Wednesday 11pm to 4am today, ten cases were recorded.

The Western Division recorded four cases, East three cases, South two cases while the Central Division recorded one case.

Nine of the ten cases involved those who were intoxicated during their time of arrest.