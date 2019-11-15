228 veterinary students graduate to assist livestock sector

The Agriculture Ministry will no longer have to hunt for qualified veterinaries from foreign countries as the first lot of students graduated today.

Two hundred and twenty-eight students graduated from the Fiji National University’s College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forests after completing five and a half years of studies.

During the graduation Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy highlighted that this is a milestone achievement and will go a long way in improving the livestock sector in the country.

Dr Reddy says these new experts will be utilized for consultation and assist in border control biosecurity matters.

He says the Ministry is actively pursuing the eradication of TB and Brucellosis amongst dairy and beef cattle.

In the last ten years, more than 4000 dairy cattle’s died due to these two diseases.

Dr Reddy also hopes that some of those who graduated today will also consider establishing their own clinics.