News

22,624 students back in classrooms

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 1, 2021 10:29 am

Minister for Education Premila Kumar has welcomed 22,624 Year 12 and 13 students back to class after six and half months.

The minister is this morning visiting some schools in the Central Division to see how the resumption of classes is being received.

Kumar says face to face learning is vital for the academic achievement, mental and physical health, and overall well-being of students.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds this is an important term for students as they complete their 2021 syllabus and prepare for external examinations.

The Minister adds good marks will qualify students for the Toppers Scheme, as well as student loans.

She has also encouraged students to take full advantage of face-to-face interactions with the teachers.

