2,259 road infringements in 10-days, zero fatalities

The Land Transport Authority and Police intercepted 233 drivers for overspeeding in the last 10-days.

Speeding is the biggest cause of road accidents and fatalities in Fiji however, authorities say while the numbers are high it was good to note that there were no road fatalities during this period.

The authorities are currently working together under the “Veiyaloni program” to ensure safer roads for all during this festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

There were also 13 drivers stopped during the long weekend for careless driving.

306 drivers were booked for failure to wear seat belts.

Authorities also intercepted 45 drivers who were driving without their licenses.

81 drivers who were pulled to the roadside were identified to be driving around with expired driving licenses while another 45 drivers did not have licenses.

There were 33 vehicles carrying excess passengers.

A total of 2,259 traffic infringement notices were issued during the 10 days and nine people were arrested during the operation.

Police and the Land Transport Authority are pleading with the public to follow road rules and safety regulations while on the road especially during the New Year.