Three road accidents recorded in a day

Three road accidents were recorded yesterday.

A hit and run case was recorded in Lautoka where a 22-year-old female of Field 40 was hit by an unknown vehicle at Ah Hong place, Banaras.

The vehicle was identified as a black gas car, however, the search for the driver continues.

The victim was drinking beer with friends before the incident and is currently admitted in the Lautoka Hospital.

The second incident occurred along Queens road, in Namelimeli, Navua.

It is believed a 67-year-old driver slept whilst driving towards Suva and went on the opposite lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle driven by a 51- year-old.

The third incident took place along Hibiscus Highway, Nacavanadi, Savusavu, where a 27-year-old hit a 13-year-old student of Nacavanadi Village.

The victim was crossing the road behind a bus when the incident occurred.

The student is admitted at the Savusavu hospital