News

Former Tax Officer has a case to answer, court rules

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 21, 2019 1:07 pm

The Suva Magistrates Court has ruled that there is a case to answer in the case involving a former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service employee, Pritam Singh.

Singh is charged with one count of Bribery.

It is alleged that while serving as a tax officer, Singh accepted $1200 cash and a cheque of $6300 from a businessman in March 2015.

The Suva Magistrates said there is relevant and admissible evidence to implicate the accused for each element of the offence and that a reasonable tribunal could convict on the evidence produced.

The matter has been adjourned to 20th February for hearing.

 

