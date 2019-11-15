22- year-old woman allegedly drugged and abused by two men

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and abused by two men according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men aged 21-years are charged with rape and sexual assault.

The ODDP has released last month’s statistics on serious sexual offences which reveals that 21 people were charged with 41 counts of separate incidents.

The offences include 30 cases of alleged rape, one alleged defilement and ten of alleged sexual assault.

There were 20 victims of whom 10 were under the age of 18 years including 19 female and 1 male victim.

A 59-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 4-year-old granddaughter.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were charged with the rape of their 20-year-old sister and daughter.

The 21-year-old man was also charged with one count of sexual assault.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with representative counts of rape and sexual assault of his 17-year-old daughter.

A 65-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 30-year-old sister-in-law while a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 38-year-old sister-in-law.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old niece.

A 24-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 16-year-old stepsister.

A 43-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 26-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and a 30-year-old bus driver was charged for allegedly raping and defiling a 15-year-old girl in his bus.

A 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 60-year-old woman.

It is alleged the incident occurred while the accused was robbing the victim with another accused.

There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl during curfew hours.

The accused was also charged with one count of breach of the curfew order.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 10-year-old deaf and mute boy.

A 28-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl from his village while in another incident an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 17- year-old girl.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 62-year-old Australian national at a resort.

The accused was an employee of the resort while the victim was a tourist.