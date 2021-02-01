22-year-old latest road fatality

A 22-year-old man of Nayawa in Sigatoka is the country’s latest road fatality.

Police say the incident occurred at Olosara, Sigatoka yesterday afternoon when the victim who was traveling alone allegedly overtook a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man accompanied by his wife.

It is alleged that while overtaking the man lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and hit an Energy Fiji Limited Power Post.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the other vehicle also veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

It says the victim died on the spot while the couple who sustained minor injuries have been treated, and sent home.

Both vehicles were heading towards Suva from Sigatoka.

An investigation is ongoing.