22 victims of sexual offenses last month were minors

A 24-year-old male nurse has been charged with the rape of a 25-year-old pregnant patient last month.

According to statistics by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the accused allegedly obtained consent by false representation to conduct an examination when he committed the offence.

The ODPP says there were 27 people charged with a total of 78 counts of separate incidents.

Twenty-two of the thirty-one victims of serious sexual offenses last month were minors below the age of 18.

The report reveals there were 60 offenses of rape, 2 offenses of attempted rape, 1 of abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge and 15 offenses of sexual assault.

Of the 27 people charged, two were juveniles.

The ODPP says a 16-year-old boy was charged with four representative counts for the rape of an 8 and 9-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old cousin.

There were 15 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

The report highlighted there were four separate incidents where stepfathers were charged with the rape of their stepdaughters.

In another case, an 83-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 5-year-old and two 6-year-old granddaughters.