22 in hospitals within 24 hours

22 people were rushed to hospitals following four separate accidents in the last 24 hours. [Source: Fiji Police]

22 people were rushed to hospitals following four separate accidents in the last 24 hours.

Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Livai Driu says despite warnings and advisories issued, drivers continue to be booked for speeding and drunk driving, resulting in a number of innocent people having to spend their Christmas in hospitals.

He says seven people, including the driver, were transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second accident recorded this morning along the Kings Road, Korovou, Tavua, a vehicle driven by a 47-year old farmer veered off the road and hit a lamp post.

Driu says due to the impact of the accident, five of the 12 passengers sustained serious injuries and were transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

He says the remaining seven are admitted to the Tavua Hospital in stable condition.

The third accident was recorded along Grantham Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and hit a lamp post.

Driu adds that the fourth accident reported this morning occurred along the Lesiaceva Road, near Korovesi in Savusavu.

The driver, his wife, and their son are admitted to the Savusavu Hospital.

The man was also allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Driu says numerous reminders and warnings have been issued regarding the two offenses as they are the leading causes of accidents.