22 filed latrines provided in Nabiti Village, Dreketi

The Health Ministry continues its efforts to ensure communities have better sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Recently, the Ministry of Health provided field latrines to 22 homes in Nabiti Village in Dreketi, Macuata.

Commissioning the sanitized restrooms this morning, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new latrines encourage healthy living given the spread of communicable diseases like Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue Fever.

Dr Waqainabete says villagers can fight these diseases through healthy living, good hygiene and proper sanitation.

Village Health Worker Alacia Tokivata says several families in the village do not have proper human waste disposal facilities.

Some families were sharing one facility and others didn’t have proper toilets.

Tokivata says this was a contributing factor to the outbreak of Leptospirosis in the village last year.

She is thanking the Ministry of Health for giving the latrines for free.

Villagers only had to build the restrooms.

Villager Eroni Tulala says using the latrine is much more convenient, cleaner and safe for his family of seven.

Tulala says this is a big difference compared to the pit toilet they were previously using.

And, he adds it’s taught them to be conscious of their hygiene practices and healthy living.

There are a total of 64 homes in Nabiti Village.