Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

News

22 field latrines provided in Nabiti Village, Dreketi

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 12:20 pm
Ministry of Health provided field latrines to 22 homes in Nabiti Village in Dreketi, Macuata.

The Health Ministry continues its efforts to ensure communities have better sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Recently, the Ministry of Health provided field latrines to 22 homes in Nabiti Village in Dreketi, Macuata.

Commissioning the sanitized restrooms this morning, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new latrines encourage healthy living given the spread of communicable diseases like Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue Fever.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says villagers can fight these diseases through healthy living, good hygiene and proper sanitation.

Village Health Worker Alacia Tokivata says several families in the village do not have proper human waste disposal facilities.

Some families were sharing one facility and others didn’t have proper toilets.

Tokivata says this was a contributing factor to the outbreak of Leptospirosis in the village last year.

She is thanking the Ministry of Health for giving the latrines for free.

Villagers only had to build the restrooms.

Villager Eroni Tulala says using the latrine is much more convenient, cleaner and safe for his family of seven.

Tulala says this is a big difference compared to the pit toilet they were previously using.

And, he adds it’s taught them to be conscious of their hygiene practices and healthy living.

There are a total of 64 homes in Nabiti Village.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.