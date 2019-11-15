2,142 pregnant mothers part of Food Voucher programme

Two thousand, one hundred and forty-two pregnant women in rural areas are receiving food vouchers as part of the Social Welfare’s Expanded Food Voucher Program.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says these women need financial assistance to keep their health up while pregnant.

Fatiaki says these pregnant mothers get $50 food vouchers monthly.

“There is a need in the rural communities that pregnant mothers don’t come to clinics during their early stages of pregnancy so when they come in their last stages, there is time for them to give birth and there is complication in delivery so that is one of the reasons that this programme came about.”

Fatiaki says it was found that some of the women lacked sufficient nutrients to keep them healthy from the early stages of pregnancy until their last trimester.

“It is also discovered that children and mothers in these areas communities there was an issue of malnutrition.”

Only pregnant women in rural areas are eligible for the program where they will receive 50 dollars monthly for their nine months of pregnancy and the first postnatal month.