21-year-old reported missing

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 24, 2020 6:43 am
Esther Talei Saurara was last seen leaving her home with her cousin to attend classes in Suva on the 17th of this month. [Source: Fiji Police]

A 21-year-old female of Makoi has been reported missing at the Totogo Police Station.

Esther Talei Saurara was last seen leaving her home with her cousin to attend classes in Suva on the 17th of this month.

A missing person’s report was filed when she failed to return home.

Police are calling on the members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 for any information that can assist in locating the 21-year-old.

