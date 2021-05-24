21-year-old reported missing

A 21-year- old has been reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station.

Mereia Raniu was last seen on the 23rd of November.

Police say the 20-year old student packed her bags and left home without informing anyone of her plans and to date all attempts made by family to contact her have been futile.

Fijians are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 if you can help us locate her whereabouts.