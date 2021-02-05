Home

21-year-old latest drowning victim

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 6, 2021 7:46 am

A 21-year-old student is the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police say the victim was swimming with another student near Matata Settlement in Lami when he failed to surface.

He was then found motionless under water.

The victim was conveyed to the Lami Health Center where he was pronounced dead after several attempts to revive him.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The drowning death toll currently stands at six compared to one for the same period last year.

