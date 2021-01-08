Home

21 women graduate as caregivers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 13, 2021 12:33 pm

21 women from the Makoi Women’s Vocational Centre today graduated from Aged Care and Community Care Level 3 Certificates from the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Head Trainer, Maemarie Taito, says this is the first batch of caregivers to graduate from the centre.

Taito says the certificate will also allow the women to work abroad.

She says Makoi Vocational Centres was the first to use the Aged Care curriculum which was put together by the APTC and the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

