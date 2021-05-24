Home

News

21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 5:15 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says of the 21 new cases reported, 20 were recorded on Thursday while one new case was reported in the last 24-hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

He adds two cases were reported from the Central Division, 16 cases were recorded in the West and three cases were detected in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong has also confirmed that there are no death cases to report during the last three days.

The Ministry continues to remind the public of the need to be cautious as we are not out of the woods yet.

