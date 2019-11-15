Home

News

21 juveniles amongst 39 charged with social gathering breaches

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 2, 2020 4:40 pm

39 people appeared in a special court sitting this morning for alleged social gathering breaches.

21 of the accused who appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court today were juveniles.

All were charged with one count each of not complying with social distancing breaches and social gathering restriction orders.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the 39 defied social gathering restrictions by playing touch rugby in Lami last Thursday.

They have been released on a $200 bail each.

The case will be recalled on the 27th of July.

