209 sugarcane farmers assisted

209 new sugarcane farmers have so far been assisted by the Ministry of Sugar under their New Farmers Assistance Scheme introduced in 2017.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says these farmers were assisted through the acquisition of land leases and establish farms.

115 are from the Northern Division and 94 from the Western Division.

83 percent of the new farmers assisted or 173 are male and 14 percent or 29 are female while the remaining 3 percent or 7 are joint – husband and wife farmers.

Karan also says 34 percent of the recipients are iTaukei adding this is a positive sign for the industry.

Under the New Farmers Assistance Scheme, the Ministry of Sugar provides grant to new farmers to meet the lease acquisition costs and farm establishment cost.

For farm establishment, the Ministry provides free weedicide and a planting grant for maximum of 5 acres for a year.