209 cases of physical abuse of children recorded in 2019

209 cases of Physical Abuse in children were recorded by the Child Services Unit last year.

This physical abuse of children includes domestic violence or violence within the homes, corporal punishment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the act with the intent to cause grievous harm.

The Child Welfare Act National Database reveals that out of the 209 cases, 52 are children within the ages of 13 to 15.

The stats also show that 142 of the 209 cases include i-Taukei children.

The Child Services Unit works with Police and other relevant partners to make necessary referrals in ensuring that it’s for the benefit of the child involved.