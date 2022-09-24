2050 Strategy sends defiant message of resilience

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific is a vision, hope, and the wind in the sails of our drua for a sustainable Pacific.

This was highlighted as Pacific Leaders took part in the global launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.

The 2050 Strategy, developed under Fiji’s Chairmanship of the Pacific Island Forum, outlines 10 commitments across seven interconnected thematic areas that are crucial for the sustainable long term development of the region.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister and PIF Chair, Voreqe Bainimarama, whilst delivering his keynote address at the launch, says the Strategy is a defiant message, but most of all a unified message of resilience from people unified by the Blue Pacific and united in purpose.

“Together, we are an oceanic superpower. We are the stewards of the world’s largest ocean, the largest ecosystem, and the largest carbon sink. We know the responsibility that comes with this.We will not go willingly towards the catastrophe of 1.5 degrees or more of global warming.”

Bainimarama says small island developing states will not be intimidated into inaction and we will not be quiet about what is necessary to save us.

”We need major emitters to curb their carbon emissions now.We need access to concessional climate finance for adaptation now. We need access to modern technology and innovation to support economic transition now.”

The 2050 Strategy places a central focus on our ocean.

The PIF Chair says that the ocean is central to our identity, our livelihoods, and our future that is now threatened by a persistent code red of climate change.

PIF Secretary-General, Henry Puna, says the Strategy is an expression of the Pacific people’s deep affection for our region, our deep love of our Pacific ocean and resources and our commitment to maintaining our culture and traditions.