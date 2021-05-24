Home

2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 23, 2022 12:01 pm

Employers have been applauded for implementing workplace guidelines that have ensured the health and safety of their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Minister for Employment, Alvick Maharaj says the last two years were a trying one for the workforce as no one was prepared on how to deal with an epidemic or a pandemic.

Speaking at the World Day for Occupational Health and Safety at Work celebration in Labasa, Maharaj says occupational health is as important as occupational safety.

Article continues after advertisement

He says employers are required to formulate policies and action plans to ensure workplaces are better prepared for an epidemic or pandemic in the future.

The government is also working on this.

“The Ministry of Employment will formulate a Code of Practice towards combating COVID 19 or similar workplace biological hazards and diseases. This will provide practical and technical guidance on preventative measures to combat these types of risks in the workplace.”

Next week, the Ministry of Employment in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will launch their five-year Occupational Health Service Strategic Plan [2020-2024].

Under this Strategic Plan, COVID-19 and other potential workplace biological hazards will no longer be classified as emerging but prevailing health risks.

