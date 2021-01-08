2022 will bring economic boom

2022 will be Fiji’s year of growth once COVID-19 is managed and vaccines made available.

Economist, Dr Rohit Kishore says people in Fiji and around the world want to get out of their confined spaces, meaning tourists will return once borders open.

“We want to fly now, people been on lockdown, home for too long. Worldwide people are growing wings now if I can use that term. Come 2022 we’ll have a boom”

Dr Kishore says COVID-19 has is forecast to result in a 19% drop in economic growth, meaning we are running in the negative, but this will be short-lived.

He says for now, Fijians will have to weather the storm before things start to improve.

International studies show that people around the world after months of lockdowns and restricted movement, want to travel again.