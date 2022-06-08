2022 season looks promising as Labasa begins crushing

President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere tipped the first load of cane at the Labasa Sugar Mill this morning to mark the start of the cane crushing season in the North.

Ratu Wiliame says the 2022 crushing season looks promising for Labasa, with the mill expected to crush 678,000 tonnes of cane.

He says in preparation for the 2022 crushing season, the Fiji Sugar Corporation has spent approximately $10.8 million to carry out maintenance and another $1.3 million to conduct capital works in the Labasa mill that will improve crushing efficiencies.

He says the sugar industry is important in the Northern Division as it has been the main income-generating avenue in the agriculture sector since 1894, when the Labasa mill was established.

“The industry has played an important role for the people of Vanua Levu, inclusive of the Macuata province, where an estimated 80,000 people are directly and indirectly involved with the sugarcane industry at one time or another. Nearly 4,000 cane growers supply cane to the only sugar mill on the island, while around 350 employees are engaged in the maintenance and operations of the factory and coordination of field activities.”

The sugar industry in the Northern Division was severely affected by TC Yasa and TC Ana, with production in 2021 dropping to a low of 362,236 tonnes of cane.

In 2020, 672,000 tonnes of cane were crushed.

The President says farmers have been able to recover and plan for the 2022 season with the assistance of the government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Over $4 million was given to Labasa cane growers to carry out the recovery and rehabilitation work after TC Yasa.

They also received over 30,000 bags of fertiliser, over 50 liters of chemicals, as well as the clearing of over 195,000 metres of in-field drains at no cost.

The FSC also carried out over 1,000 hectares of land preparation at no cost, mainly for those growers affected by the tidal waves.

Another $600,000 was allocated by the Ministry of Sugar Industry for rehabilitation work on the damaged tramlines in Daku and Wainikoro.